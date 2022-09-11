For the third consecutive year, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union has won the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award, a statewide award sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network to celebrate credit unions that demonstrate exceptional social responsibility through community projects. This year, Affinity Plus was recognized for its work supporting Special Olympics Minnesota. 

Affinity Plus supported Special Olympics Minnesota through its Polar Plunge initiative where it invited community members to sign up using a special promo code to receive $50 towards their $75 fundraising minimum. In 2022, more than 2,200 participants used this code and went on to raise nearly $800,000. 

