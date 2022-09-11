For the third consecutive year, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union has won the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award, a statewide award sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network to celebrate credit unions that demonstrate exceptional social responsibility through community projects. This year, Affinity Plus was recognized for its work supporting Special Olympics Minnesota.
Affinity Plus supported Special Olympics Minnesota through its Polar Plunge initiative where it invited community members to sign up using a special promo code to receive $50 towards their $75 fundraising minimum. In 2022, more than 2,200 participants used this code and went on to raise nearly $800,000.
“Being recognized as a statewide leader in social responsibility within the credit union community for three years in a row is a huge honor,” said Adam Layne, Senior Community Engagement Specialist, Affinity Plus. “This award really reflects the kindness and passion of Affinity Plus’ employees and members, who consistently come together to do good in big ways across Minnesota.”
In 2020, Affinity Plus won the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award in recognition of its efforts to support communities hardest hit in the wake of the civil unrest stemming from George Floyd’s death. Affinity Plus mobilized its employees and members to contribute more than $330,000 to non-profit organizations working to rebuild local businesses, provide for basic needs and address ongoing issues tied to racial injustice and inequity in the Twin Cities.
The following year, Affinity Plus was recognized again, this time for raising more than $42,000 for Minnesota Food Banks through its Coins for a Cause initiative. After the credit union matched community and member donations, a total of $85,104 was donated to food banks, which provided more than 250,000 meals for Minnesotans in need.
Affinity Plus’ winning 2022 entry will now advance to the national level, where it will compete with community involvement projects from credit unions in other states.
