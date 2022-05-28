Communities across the state showed up for students throughout Teacher Appreciation Month in May by donating more than 300 computers at Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union’s (Affinity Plus) third-annual Tech Drive for Education in partnership with Minnesota Tech for Success. Minnesota Tech for Success, a local nonprofit creating digital equity for Minnesota students, engages in a rigorous scrubbing process of each device to support data security, then refurbishes and reuses donated equipment in classrooms and homes across the state. In the past three years, Affinity Plus and Minnesota Tech for Success have collected thousands of devices through the Tech Drive for Education initiative.
“Teacher Appreciation Month is the perfect time to help level the playing field for students across Minnesota, and we are thrilled to once again provide much-needed technology to classrooms and individuals,” said Adam Layne, Senior Community Engagement Specialist at Affinity Plus. “We are incredibly grateful to our donors and partners, not to mention the teachers who continue to educate, support and inspire the next generation of leaders.”
Drop-off events took place this year at Affinity Plus branches in Bemidji, Duluth, Grand Rapids, Lakeville, Minneapolis, Rochester, Roseville and St. Paul. Affinity Plus and community members also donated rewards points and cash contributions to the Tech Drive for Education.
Launched in 2020 to address underserved classrooms’ remote learning challenges, the Tech Drive for Education shows its dedication to Minnesota’s teachers by providing classrooms and students with the tech they need to succeed. According to a 2020 Common Sense media study, up to 162,607 students and 1,046 teachers in Minnesota lack technology and devices at home.
Minnesota Tech for Success offers refurbished and reliable computers at more affordable rates than new computers. In turn, students can receive devices for free or a reduced cost from their schools, advancing access to information and closing the digital equity gap. Students in need can also receive computers, software, tech support and a warranty at no charge through the nonprofit’s Tech Connect program.
