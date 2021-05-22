A Polar Plunge with 80 degree weather and no winter elements? It’s not about the weather, but about the cause. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Grand Rapids teamed up with Special Olympics Minnesota for this year’s Polar Plunge.
The event took place Saturday, May 1 at Zorbaz on the Lake on Pokegama Lake.
Eleven Affinity Plus plungers raised $2,479 for Special Olympics Minnesota.
Amanda King, Affinity Plus Card Services Specialist, said the Polar Plunge raises money for a good cause and helps create a sense of community. She’s participated in the event for six years.
“There’s an initial shock when you hit the water,” King said. “It’s my first time swimming every year.”
Affinity Plus also pledged a $25 donation to kickstart fundraising efforts for up to 1,000 people who signed up to take the plunge virtually or in-person statewide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.