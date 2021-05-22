A Polar Plunge with 80 degree weather and no winter elements? It’s not about the weather, but about the cause. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Grand Rapids teamed up with Special Olympics Minnesota for this year’s Polar Plunge. 

The event took place Saturday, May 1 at Zorbaz on the Lake on Pokegama Lake.

Eleven Affinity Plus plungers raised $2,479 for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Amanda King, Affinity Plus Card Services Specialist, said the Polar Plunge raises money for a good cause and helps create a sense of community. She’s participated in the event for six years.

“There’s an initial shock when you hit the water,” King said. “It’s my first time swimming every year.”

Affinity Plus also pledged a $25 donation to kickstart fundraising efforts for up to 1,000 people who signed up to take the plunge virtually or in-person statewide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments