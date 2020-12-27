Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union hosted a successful Coins for a Cause event last week at branch locations all across Minnesota. Members and non-members were invited to donate their change which would then be donated to a local food bank. In Grand Rapids, donations were given to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.
The idea for Coins for a Cause was in response to the nation’s coin shortage that began this past summer, according to Branch Manager Ann Koetz. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union wanted to help bring coin back into businesses and support local food banks as needs have been high during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We raised just short of $2,700 dollars,” said Koetz.
Affinity Plus Grand Rapids raised $2,700 and just over $42,000 was raised in total across Minnesota. Affinity Plus will match a grand total of $25,000 in monetary donations for food banks across the state. In Grand Rapids, the Affinity Branch partnered with local radio station KOZY KMFY J105 on Friday, Dec. 11 for a safe in-person donation event. The branch raised $1,700 just on Friday.
“It was great energy that day and it was so fun to partner with the radio station,” said Koetz.
Donors were able to enter for a chance to win a Minnesota Resort Getaway or a gift card contest. Additionally, the first 50 donors received a holiday gift bag. Koetz stated that many people heard about the event on the radio and kids were even coming by with their piggy banks.
“I’m just really impressed with the community engagement,” Koetz commented.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.