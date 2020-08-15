Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union and Minnesota Computers for Schools, KARE-11 team up for Tech Drive Tuesday

Minnesota Computers for School and Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union came together Tuesday, August 4 for a Tech Drive Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Affinity Plus location.
“The purpose is to ensure kids across the state have access to reliable computers and technology that keeps them connected this coming school season,” according to a press release from Affinity Plus. “While we don’t know what this coming school season will look like, we do know that families and schools are always in need of technology to ensure kids have access to the world around them.”
Members of the community were invited to donate unwanted technology including laptops, desktops, computer towers, servers, networking equipment, LCD monitors, mice, keyboards and smart phones. Monetary donations were also accepted. Affinity Plus will match up to $25,000. Since the start of the campaign, almost $5,000 has been raised.
According to Hillary Kline, senior public relations specialist of Affinity Plus, over 863 pounds of technology were collected at the Grand Rapids Tech Drive Tuesday.
“We’re thankful for the generosity of the Grand Rapids community and know that with everyone’s help, we will make a difference in a young person’s life this academic year,” Kline said.
