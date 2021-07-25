Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union hosted its second annual Tech Drive on Tuesday, collecting used computer equipment that will be refurbished and donated to students throughout Minnesota.
Affinity Plus partnered with KARE11 and Minnesota Computers for School to collect used or unwanted technology from members of the community. At the event, Affinity Plus donated pre-purchased computers to provide to students in Grand Rapids.
“The partnership is just so valuable to see the impacts here locally and across the state,” Affinity Plus Manager Ann Koetz said.
Jordan Malm of Minnesota Computers for School said the donation drop-off events are a great way to build awareness for their services and help community members get rid of unwanted tech.
“This is a community building event we’re doing throughout the summer and it’s nice because we can meet people and help them get rid of technology they don’t need anymore,” Malm said. “Our biggest donors are businesses just because they have the volume of equipment that we are able to refurbish, but throughout the year, we can also do individual pickups.”
Last year, Minnesota Computers for School collected approximately 30,000 pounds of used electronic equipment throughout the state.
Michelle Toven from Kootasca Community Action organization attended the event. As a community agency, Kootasca requests computers from Minnesota Computers for Schools to distribute to students in need via their case management program. The organization works with Minnesota Computers for Schools to ensure students and families have access to education through technology.
Kootasca has purchased several hundred tablets and laptops from Minnesota Computers for School that have gone to use in Itasca and Koochiching counties.
“Over the course of the last year and a half we’ve helped over 300 households, about 500-600 individuals,” Toven said.
Collections were also taken in Duluth and Eagan this past week.
For more information about computer donations, please visit https://mncfs.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.