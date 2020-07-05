AE2S announces the hire of Cody Shevich to the environmental engineering firm’s Fargo, N.D. office. Shevich is an Engineering Technician in the Electrical Engineering Practice. The Deer River, Minn. native attended Itasca Community College before earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from North Dakota State University. He will be designing electrical and instrumentation and controls (I&C) systems for municipal and private clients across the upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions.
ABOUT AE2S
AE2S is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that specializes in water, wastewater, water resources, rural water, civil engineering, surveying, mapping, GIS, structural engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and controls, and financial services.
