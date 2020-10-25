A farmer’s market is all about the community gathering together. For many markets, the COVID-19 pandemic forced buyers and sellers to get creative and find innovative solutions in order to stay open. The Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market was able to navigate the changes that have come in 2020 by utilizing an online platform called the Farmers Market Hub, as well as beginning to offer subscription boxes.
The Minnesota Institute for Sustainable Agriculture, Renewing the Countryside and the Minnesota Farmers Market Association launched the Farmers’ Market Hub in 2018. Their goal was to give wholesale buyers such as hospitals, restaurants, and schools the opportunity to access more farm fresh products. The use of this program was low in the beginning as many farmers didn’t have the incentive to put products online. However, when COVID-19 hit, seven farmers’ markets in Minnesota—including the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market—participating in the Hub program decided to expand their sales to individual consumers.
Aggregation Manager for the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market Kara Fletcher saw her role change this year with the increased use of the Hub. Typically working with wholesale buyers, Fletcher shifted her focus to include individual buyers.
“This year we really wanted to focus on quality so that the people ordering online were going to get the exact same thing from us that they would get picking up at the stall themselves,” said Fletcher.
Additionally, Fletcher led The Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market to be the first market to offer Market Share Boxes.
“The Market Share Boxes were boxes with $25 worth of seasonal produce that we assembled from a variety of vendors,” Fletcher explained. “Each week we included a recipe and a letter detailing where the items in the box came from, and a description of some of the less familiar items (garlic scapes, tomatillos, kohlrabi, etc).”
These boxes contain a variety of items from growers throughout the area. Buyers selected whether they wanted 6, 8 or 12 boxes, and selected what days they would pick them up throughout the summer. Delivery was also offered within city limits. Fletcher hopes to expand the pickup hours and locations, as well as delivery capacity if the Market Share Boxes continue next year.
“I love that we can source from all the different vendors,” Fletcher commented. “We can put products in there that maybe people aren’t as familiar with.”
Fletcher and the rest of the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market team started by offering just six boxes. Once they went live on the online sales platform, Local Line, they sold out immediately. A total of 41 Market Share Box subscriptions were sold over the summer.
“It was fun to see that there was so much interest from the community,” Fletcher said.
One of the growers that contributed to the Market Share Boxes was Dawn and Mike Molaison, owners of Boondock Enterprises in Swatara, Minn. Boondock Enterprises is a farm that sells a variety of produce as well as handmade jellies, james, herb dips, fruit syrups, herbal teas, beauty products and more. Dawn and Mike purchased their farm in 1994 and began working with the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market right away. But this year was different from others as they received cautious guidance from the University of Minnesota and the Farmer’s Market Association.
“When we started this spring, we were really not sure what it was going to look like,” Dawn said.
The couple decided to plant their crops as usual even though they didn’t know if the market would even be open. This would prove to be a good decision with the success of the Farmers’ Market Hub and Market Share Boxes.
“It’s been a good year,” Dawn remarked. “It’s been a phenomenal year.”
Many customers appreciated the ability to avoid large crowds this year and still be able to purchase the homemade goods they have come to know and love. Additionally, sellers with health concerns were able to continue selling their products.
“I think it makes it very convenient because the market can only be held at a specific time and we have customers who lead busy lives, and it’s just so nice for them to be able to go online, place their order and just arrange for a pick up,” Dawn added.
Not only was the feedback overwhelmingly positive, but the numbers were too. More than 300 people registered to view the online sales platform and over $35,000 in online sales went through this season, according to Fletcher. She hopes that these new additions can stay with the farmers’ market.
“I would love to see, especially the Market Share Boxes, continue as part of the farmers’ market,” said Fletchers.
Looking ahead, Fletcher stated conversations about continuing the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market this winter are happening. There are logistics to work through, as well as surveys to go through from both growers and buyers, but Fletcher hopes they will be able to offer something through this winter. Fletcher expressed her gratitude for those who supported the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market this year, both in person and online.
“It’s been amazing to see our community rally around the farmers market this year,” said Fletcher. “The people who are still coming and observing the new protocols and there’s always a little bit of push back, but everyone has been really supportive of the regulations within the market.”
For information and updates from the Grand Rapids Farmers Market, visit the website grfarmersmarket.org. The online catalog is available to view at https://www.localline.ca/grand-rapids-farmers-market. For more information about the Farmers Market Hub project: farmersmarkethub.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.