Glimpses of days gone by remain at new Herald-Review office
It was an eventful year at the Herald-Review. The massive storm that hit Grand Rapids in late July ripped a section off our office’s roof and much of the inside was soaked with rainwater.
Unable to work from our office, staff moved to a temporary workspace in Pokegama Plaza while we searched for a permanent home. After much searching, the Herald-Review found a new home at the Carnegie Business Center, located at 21 NE Fifth Street in downtown Grand Rapids.
The Carnegie Business Center is the former location of the Grand Rapids Public Library. It’s a building I remember well from my elementary school days. Our office is located upstairs through the east entrance. The children’s section of the library, located on the bottom floor, used to have several murals and paintings of various characters, such as Snoopy and the Cat in the Hat.
I remember large square platforms covered in carpet that kids could climb atop and find a cozy place to read a book. My memories have faded a bit over time, but I used to wonder what happened to the old building after the new public library was built along the banks of the Mississippi River in 2002.
The old library eventually became the Carnegie Business Center. Over the years, it has housed offices for several different businesses and continues to do so today.
When the Herald-Review moved in this winter, I took a tour of the building and was surprised to learn that some of those old murals and paintings still exist. The old children’s section is undergoing renovations, but it was interesting to find out that all those Dr. Seuss characters, Big Bird, and Snoopy are still there today.
There’s even an old book drop-off slot that remains on the outside.
Seeing those relics of the past made me wonder when the building was actually built.
According to records from the Itasca County Historical Society and placeography.org, the City of Grand Rapids secured $10,000 from famed businessman Andrew Carnegie to build the Grand Rapids Public Library.
Once the plans were prepared, bids were called in May 1905. The library opened to the public in February 1906. Grand Rapids’ first librarian at the new building was Mrs. L.W. Huntley.
A total of 2,509 Carnegie libraries were built between 1883 and 1929. The United States had 1,689 libraries and Minnesota was home to 65 public libraries built with funds from Carnegie.
The Grand Rapids Public Library was originally constructed as a one-storey classical revival-style building with a raised stone basement. Its portico had a full pediment supported by four free-standing columns which led to a semi-circular arched doorway. The temple-like appearance was common in many Carnegie libraries found throughout the country.
Two large reading rooms were added under the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in 1938. A new entrance was constructed at street level. The classical elements of the facade were removed and an Art Deco-styled facade was added, which had decorative relief carvings under the front windows.
Further changes were completed in 1971, which totally enclosed the original building. Now, only the north side of the building shows any resemblance to the original structure.
Seeing those old paintings in the basement made me think back to my days in elementary school, but it also made me wonder about the building’s whole history and how it’s changed. It turns out there was a lot more than I could have imagined.
