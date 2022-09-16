It all starts with building a wood fire early in the morning to create the bed of glowing coals needed to parch rice through the day.

John Hayes and John Beltman are tending the fire. They’ve brought several large sacks of recently harvested wild rice to be processed in a tin roofed shed in Ball Club, about midway between Cass Lake and Grand Rapids.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments