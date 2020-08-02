A dream come true: Local family brings Kona Ice to Grand Rapids area

Forget what you know about the traditional snow cone. Libby and her husband Dennis Devere, along with their daughter Miriam and husband Nicholas Gerace, are bringing the Kona Ice franchise around the state of Minnesota and Grand Rapids is their next stop.
Family-owned business
This story begins in the spring of 2019. Libby—circulation manager at the Grand Rapids Herald Review— Dennis, Miriam and Nicholas began their Kona Ice franchise in the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities. Specifically, they started in Apple Valley and Burnsville. They expanded in January of 2020 by purchasing two more territories to include Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, and a section of Minneapolis that includes the Stone Arch Bridge area.
“It’s been a dream of our family to own a business together,” said Libby. “We wanted it to be fun, but to be able to find a business that we weren’t stuck to a brick and mortar business.”
With three territories already, they wanted to try out the Grand Rapids area. Libby stated they have been very well-received in Grand Rapids and they are now working to become a permanent franchise in the area. Libby and Dennis primarily manage the Grand Rapids territory, while Miriam and Nicholas run the franchises in the southern Twin Cities suburbs.
About Kona Ice
According to Libby, the word “snow cone” is taboo in their world.
“The Kona Ice model is a mobile entertainment vehicle that sells a patented tropical shaved ice product,” explained Libby.
The ice is shaved like freshly fallen snow and is eaten with a spoon. There are more than 250 flavors to try, with 15 to 20 on a truck at a time. The top ten flavors are on every truck. These include blue raspberry, tiger’s blood (strawberry and coconut), groovy grape, island rush, lucky lime, monster mango, ninja cherry, pina colada, strawberry’d treasure and watermelon wave. The top ten specialty Kona Krafted flavors are blackberry mojito, lavender lemonade, coconut lime, bourbon black cherry vanilla, watermelon mint, mai tai, Caribbean cherry, pineapple sunrise, aprium rose sangria and blueberry acai.
You may recognize the Kona Entertainment Vehicles (KEV). These vehicles are wrapped in brightly colored, tropical scenes, featuring the franchise’s main mascot—Kona the penguin. Each KEV has a Flavor Wave on the outside where patrons can pour flavors onto their ice for a customized experience.
However, during the franchise’s response to COVID-19, the Flavor Waves have been out of use. Instead, Libby noted they will be able to start using them again next week with all customers using a tissue while touching the device. Employees will be nearby to sanitize the Flavor Wave frequently.
The KEV is a National Sanitization Foundation approved machine. The company promotes transparency and allows guests to have a full view of the serving area. Only one person at each franchise handles money, allowing the other to serve the Kona Ice. Libby explained that she sanitizes her arms and hands after every single customer. Furthermore, the inside and outside of the KEV are cleaned daily.
Kona Ice is Smart Snack compliant through the USDA’s “All Foods Sold in Schools” standards. This means that Kona Ice is able to be served at school events. The product is zero-calorie, zero-carb, zero sugar, dairy-free, nut-free, vegan and Kosher-certified. The all-natural sweetener Stevia is used in the flavoring. Each Kona Ice is also infused Vita-Blend, infused with Vitamins C and D. According to the Kona Ice website, these will act as an antioxidant and boost immunity.
Kona Ice is an event-based model, something that drew in Libby and her family to the business.
“You get to do all of these fun events and you get to meet so many people,” Libby commented. “You get to talk with everybody and we get to provide that entertainment for them that music is played out of the top of our truck. And when a kid comes up, when the Flavorwave is open, when a kid comes up and you say, ‘Okay, take it over there and you get to make your own Kona,’ they get a smile from ear to ear.”
Events include fundraisers, sporting events, corporate events, school events, parties, weddings and more. Libby and Dennis’s Grand Rapids Kona Ice franchise has been seen at events such as Crazy Days, local baseball games, the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association golf tournament, and many more. They were recently approved to be at all 16 of the Grand Rapids hockey tournaments, as well as all boys and girls hockey games at Grand Rapids.
Another aspect that drew in Libby and her family was the Kona Ice Giveback programs. Kona Ice has given nearly 100 million dollars back to communities across the United States. Libby explained that portions of the proceeds they make at fundraising events are automatically given back to the fundraising efforts.
Looking ahead, Libby says they plan to permanently purchase the Grand Rapids territory for Kona Ice. They will continue moving west and south to cover the Cohasset and Deer River area, and hopefully Bemidji, Aitkin and Brainerd. Needless to say, Libby, Dennis, Miriam and Nicholas have no plans to stop serving Kona Ice in their communities.
“We’re just having a blast,” said Libby. “It’s just really really fun, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”
For more information, contact Libby by calling 218-360-3999.
