“A commitment to downtown”

There have been many changes over the years since Roland and Angie Bender first opened Bender’s Shoes in 1973. Today, the third generation of this family-owned and operated business is stepping up to continue running the store. As the family looks toward a future in downtown Grand Rapids, they decided it was time for the store to be refreshed.
Owner Craig Bender has always valued being in downtown Grand Rapids. He has seen many of his peers close their stores because they don’t have the family to continue managing operations. Luckily for his family, the next generation has decided to make the family business their career.
“We have to plan more like 30-year-olds than 60-year-olds,” said Craig. “We can’t let it go. … Because if we do, they don’t have a career.”
When the third generation of family members, Kayla (Carter) Lorentz, Tara (Bender) Paulson, and Reed Bender joined the business in 2015, it became apparent that it was time to refresh the Bender brand. The journey began with an updated logo and website, the addition of new products, rebranding Hopperton’s Moccasin and Gift Shop to Bender’s Gifts, and new storefronts.
“It’s handing it to the next generation,” said Linda Bender, Craig Bender’s sister-in-law.
The process of remodeling the storefronts hit a roadblock with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. June Swentkofske, head of advertising for Bender’s Gifts explained the remodeling process began two years ago.
“It just gave it a more modern look,” Swentkofske said.
In addition to an updated look to the interior and exterior of the building, Bender’s Gifts in Grand Rapids also added a baby, food, and kitchen department. Looking ahead, the Bender’s family hopes to continue evolving with the needs of their customers.
“There are always new things in the works and hopefully our next new project will be getting products online even though in-store personal service has been key to the success of Benders since they opened,” Swentkofske commented.
With the rebranding and remodeling of Bender’s Gifts, the Bender family has shown they are invested in the downtown Grand Rapids business community for the long-haul.
“It’s a commitment to downtown,” Swentkofske added.
Bender’s has locations in downtown Grand Rapids, Hibbing and Duluth. For more information, visithttps://www.bendersshoes.com/.
