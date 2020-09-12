A changing industry

What was once a male-dominated industry, logging is changing with modern technology. Morgan Scheff, daughter of Jim Scheff—one of the three brothers with Scheff Logging from Marcell—has been operating the large forwarder logging machine for the past three years. Eddie Shearan, from Effie, is her partner, operating a processor logging machine that cuts down and into 100-inch length piles for Morgan to pick up with her machine and take to the roadway to be hauled to the mill. Eddie said, "Morgan does a good job, and I have a good working relationship with her.”
Morgan said, "I have been operating the forwarder for the past three years, I loved the challenge it was starting out, and it made me want to succeed in every possible way, also being in the woods is a peaceful way or work.”
