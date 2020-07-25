DEED alerts Minnesotans receiving unemployment to plan ahead; seek additional resources and support
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is reminding Minnesotans receiving unemployment insurance (UI) benefits that the $600 additional payment authorized by the CARES Act, known as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) is scheduled to end later this month.
Unless the program is extended by the federal government, the last week that FPUC may be paid in Minnesota is the week ending July 25, 2020. Applicants can begin to request this week of benefits between Sunday, July 26 and Friday, July 31.
The end of the additional $600 FPUC payment does not impact applicant eligibility. Minnesotans who remain eligible for regular UI benefits or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will continue to receive their regular payments each week after that – but benefit payments will no longer include the additional $600 FPUC payment.
“This additional weekly payment has provided critical support to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “We know that this continues to be an exceptionally difficult time, and the loss of the additional $600 will only make life more challenging for families across our state. DEED and our state agency partners are focused on connecting Minnesotans to available state and community services and resources in the weeks and months to come.”
There are many state resources and additional supports available to Minnesotans during this time of great need, according to Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Jodi Harpstead.
“COVID-19 has created challenges and uncertainties for everyone, and we’re here to help,” Harpstead said. “People who are unemployed or struggling should know that they may be able to receive low-cost health insurance, help buying groceries, help with child care costs and more.”
State and community resources include:
CareerForce connects people who need work with the employers who need them now. Many companies in Minnesota are currently hiring, and CareerForce has provide a list of the Top 30 in-demand jobs right now. DEED staff and workforce development partners throughout the state offer services including: identification of transferable skills for in-demand careers; counselor-approved training and education for Minnesotans eligible for Dislocated Worker services; assistance with job search strategy, resume writing, interview preparation and more. CareerForce also helps connect employers with workers who have the skills their businesses need right now. CareerForce services are available at no cost to customers online, over the phone and in person by appointment.
Support for basic needs: Minnesotans who are concerned about making ends meet are encouraged to learn more about food support, economic assistance, child care, health care and other programs they may be eligible for on the DHS website: https://mn.gov/dhs/. Log onto ApplyMN, which helps Minnesotans apply for multiple programs.
Emergency assistance. Minnesotans in need of emergency assistance should contact the county human services or tribal agency where they live.
Minnesota’s UI program has also compiled a list of many other resources that may be helpful depending on a family’s needs, including information about community services and financial assistance, food, health care, housing, transportation, tax services and veterans’ services.
Visit uimn.org/gethelp or mn.gov/covid19/gethelp for more information.
