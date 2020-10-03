60 years of painting, an autobiography

It all began when I was 11 years old. I lived on a farm in West Cohasset and our neighbor, Art Laliberte, asked me to paint his calf shed for $5. That was a lot of money back then especially when minimum wage was $.65/hr! I took the job. Apparently, I did a good job as Art then asked me to paint the inside of his screened in porch. Then he had me do his kitchen. Well, wouldn’t you know it, the word got around to others and I was hired to do the neighbor’s kitchen, another’s shed, and so on. My painting business had begun.
From age 11 to 18 I picked up jobs during the summer and some indoor winter jobs painting. At 19 I volunteered to paint the whole inside of my home church – First Ev. Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids. I donated all the paint and labor. It took me about three weeks working in the evenings when there was nothing going on in the church. Some years later I was hired to paint the outside of the church and to do some smaller jobs inside.
As I entered college, at Itasca Junior College, Grand Rapids School District 318 had a program where they would hire youth attending college to help us with expenses….a terrific program for all of us. I worked on several crews trucking supplies to each school, did some plumbing and electrical work, built cabinets for the high school, and painted. In fact, I painted every school in ISD 318 from Squaw Lake, to Warba, to Togo and Effie, from the high schools to Cohasset and Old Central School. I was on the last crew to paint Wendigo and Riverview before they closed.
Wendigo holds a story for me. I was tasked with painting the kitchen. The room was enclosed and no fans. I was given oil-based paint that was highly toxic. As the day progressed I must have passed out as my boss, Bob Staebler, woke me and was hollering for the other crew members to carry me outside to get some air!!!. I slowly came around with a severe headache from the paint. Bob explained to me about this type of oil base and that it would have killed me if he hadn’t taken me out of the room…lesson learned..never forgotten to this day. From that day forward I always read the labels to see what potential hazards there are.
I remember varnishing the elementary school cubby holes for the student’s books at Forest Lake School in 1968. We were allowed to have the radio on over the loudspeakers. That was the year Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King were assassinated. Both memories are clear as yesterday. I remember the room I was in at the time each murder happened. I was still young enough to not have experienced a lot of these killings…J. F. Kennedy was the first.
Another lesson learned that summer was about spray painting. It was a calm day and the crew was charged with painting the metal roof of the school district’s grounds/maintenance building at the old air base in NE Grand Rapids where the bus garage is located now. Everything seemed to be going well. The next day we were called into Bob’s office to hear some bad news. There had been just enough light wind to carry some spray 2 blocks away and covered a neighbors brand new Cadillac. We were not being blamed but told it cost the school district a pretty penny to have the oil-based paint removed off that car. Yes, another lesson learned. I only spray painted 2 more times in my life after that. Both those times I noted over-spray where it shouldn’t be. I never liked spray painting and became known at “a brush painter”.
When I moved away to college in Bemidji and the U of M, I continued to hire out. I painted homes, commercial buildings, funeral homes, and private homes…interior and exterior – painting and staining.
Bob and his wife, Marcia, continued to be in my life by calling me when someone they knew wanted a painter. This went on for years before I realized he was referring me to Bob’s Shriner friends. Bob always wanted me to join but my church would not allow it. Bob still made the referrals. I have to say they were all great people to work for and they treated me very well…some with tips, some with boat rides or fishing trips, some with meals with their families. I have a special place in my heart for them.
There was a 3-year period I hired on with Paul Keyes (kuh-eyes) from Trout Lake. He had painted all his life and desired someone to do the high work as he was in his 70’s and starting to weary from his career. We got to be such close friends that Paul and I shared all the great stories of our lives down to our deepest-darkest secrets. He taught me tricks of the trade to speed up the job, estimating, how to figure how many gallons a job would take and how many coats to cover certain colors. That last bit of info was very valuable to me as I didn’t know that certain colors did not cover well over other colors. Some years later Paul would call me to give me his equipment and drop cloths when he decided to retire. I am still using much of that equipment today.
I just had a flashback to Wendigo School again when I was 19. We were painting the outside and had one painter on each flight of scaffolding..a total of 3 of us. One day near lunch time one of the ground level painters got a wild itch and decided to climb up the outside of the scaffolding toward the top to tell us to come eat. He was one of the bigger crew and decided to run up. Well, little did he know we were set up on the sandy side of the building and his weight and clammer caused the scaffolding to begin to tip. Yep…there was a lot of yelling to stop and grabbing onto the side of the school to keep us balanced. That never happened again…another lesson learned (tie off the scaffolding to your buildings!!)
One of the strangest jobs I had was to go to California on two different occasions. The homeowners wanted “a brush painter”. I questioned why they were calling me as I was so far away and they stated I came highly recommended via the internet. Well that was odd since I never advertised on there. In fact, I only took out one ad in my life because a real estate friend encouraged me to do so and I never picked up a single job from my $600 ad. Word of mouth has been my calling card in most cases. When people see me around town in my paint clothes they instantly ask…”Are you a painter?” and a job is negotiated.
Back to California. I took down all the info and bid the job thinking I would not get it since they had to fly me out and back to Minnesota. “When can you start?”, was the question on the phone the next morning. So, we set a date, I purchased my tickets, and I suggested someone power wash the house before I get there so it would be dry…little did I know that humidity was only 19 percent there so drying time was amazing. The family picked me up at the airport and as we drove up to the house I stated “I may be talking myself out of a job here but the house looks great just from the power-washing.” The owner said’ “No, it needs a second coat of paint…the first coat was put on in 1964!” It was done with a brush!!!
Well to make the trip more exciting they would stop me everyday at 1 p.m. so I could have a taste of California. One day we went to a Mexican Rodeo, the next up into the mountains for a blackberry festival, a salmon run, county fair, shopping and eating in different towns, it was quite a trip. I had my own guest room and they even paid me 3 times more than I billed them. That Christmas I received a call to ask if I would return the next summer to do the entire inside of the house…the same deal! Of course! I went. Had a blast.
It was interesting that they wanted “a brush painter”. My son and I were discussing a logo for my business when he was 10. He came up with ”If it can’t be fixed with a brush…it’s broken!” We feature a brush on the card as well. I have painted part of the Judy Garland house, did jobs in Marshall, Red Lake Falls, Circle Pines, Lino Lakes, Duluth, but mostly Itasca County. I painted every building on the Itasca County Fairgrounds and the grandstand at one time or another. Some paid, most donated. All were fun to do with much joy in the accomplishment.
Oh, another lesson learned. I painted a house near the fairgrounds a bright yellow. It looked great and the owner paid me for the job. The next morning, she was not happy. I went over and it looked like someone had spit snuff all over the side of the house. I called the paint company to see if they had complaints about this paint before. Of course, the answer was no. What happened was the temperature and humidity were both high in the evening causing the oils in the paint to separate. I didn’t see the EXTREMELY small print warning on the can about this issue. So, I learned to watch my temps and humidity from that day forward. I also had to wash the whole house down with ‘spic and span’ and water to get the oils off…at my expense…never did that again either.
Would I recommend painting for a job to others? Sure. However, you must enjoy painting, take your time to do a good job, be willing to take a tough job as it might increase your skill level, and always treat the clients project with the highest respect. Never drink or smoke on the job and be on time if you are working for another paint company. Your reputation will go before you so you won’t have to advertise. I have had referrals off the internet from clients I did work for. That to me is the biggest compliment I could receive.
It is hard for me to realize that this is my 60th year of painting but it is. Not sure how many more years I will go but I do know it keeps me active and agile from climbing ladders to crawling on the floor to do baseboards. I do want to thank all those who have given me work and helped me to be able to care for my family’s needs and school expenses over the years. I am deeply grateful.
