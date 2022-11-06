The formation of 218 Partners, LLC was announced last Friday with great excitement. 218 Partners is a group of three local investors, focused on operating small businesses within the 218 area code that support local communities and the people who live and work there. 218 Partners’ leadership team of Rally Hess and Tom Wagner, have the mission of growing manufacturing on the Iron Range and providing viable transition options for local entrepreneurs. This team began its efforts by purchasing Hibbing Fabricators (Hibfab) last fall, where Rally is the President and CEO.
Trison Under New Ownership
The formation of 218 Partners coincides with the purchase of Trison of Hibbing on Friday, September 30. Trison of Hibbing has been producing printed circuit boards and electromechanical assemblies in Hibbing for the nuclear, construction, recreation, agriculture, medical, and aerospace industries since 1989. The founders, including Jim LaBorde, Steve Johnson, and Gary Brooks, started the business as a “moonlighting” operation out of Johnson’s basement to fulfill the overflow needs from their full-time jobs with a large local electronics manufacturer. The three found a niche manufacturing legacy, end-of-life cycle products for original equipment manufacturers. In 2007 the moonlighting operation became a fulltime business and has grown significantly since that time. Trison now offers design support, material management, manufacturing, assembly, and testing to their customers. Due to the asset nature of this business sale, Trison of Hibbing will now become Trison Solutions, LLC. Trison Solutions, LLC. is wholly owned by 218 Partners.
In this new partnership, Tom will serve as President and CEO of Trison Solutions, LLC and has responsibility for operating the business. Rally will provide operational and technical support to the organization as needed, and they will both provide governance as owners of the organization.
Tom has 25+ years of experience in finance and business leadership, including multiple executive-level (CFO) roles in the healthcare and manufacturing industries. Tom is a Certified Public Accountant and hold a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Economics from St. Olaf College and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of MN, Carlson School of Management. Tom lives with his wife Tara (Schneider) and their three daughters in a
Minneapolis, MN suburb. They are in the process of relocating to the Hibbing area.
Rally has 20 years of manufacturing and business leadership experience, including working for Hibfab from 2004 to 2008 and 13 years of senior operational leadership roles in the iron mining industry. He also has extensive background in engineering and metals. Rally has spent most of his life in the Hibbing area and currently lives there with his five children. Rally holds a
bachelor’s in Industrial Engineering and a Master’s in Engineering Management from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Tom and Rally want to recognize and commend the previous owners for 33 years of leadership in and support of the Hibbing community. They look forward to growing the organization and are committed to keeping Trison in Hibbing long term. Learn more about Trison at trison.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.