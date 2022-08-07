‘2022 Women in Signs Award’ Signs of the Times

Bobbi Jo Betts (Baker), daughter of Ted and Emmy Betts 1976 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, has been awarded the “2022 Women in Signs Award” for industry power players in the United States and Canada.
“The sign industry is a challenge full of opportunities and accomplishments. I have worked in this beautiful industry 42 years and 37 of those years were spent establishing my own niche in the field of commercial signs and lighting,” explained Betts. “When I entered this industry, I was like a diamond in the rough. My potential seemed limitless, and my rules were yet to be established. I was explosively capable of anything at the age of 21. I knew how to work and make the best of my work and Houston Texas had the opportunity. This industry has ignited many opportunities for my mind, body, and spirit. Yes, I am a spirit filled individual. I love life and living it.”
Initially in the sign industry, Baker witnessed and experienced the growth of the industry.
“I learned quickly how to deal with the dangers in the field, work barriers in the offices, the challenges of so many men throughout the sign industry. I was for a woman in a man’s industry. Baker says, along her career pathway, there were “great dangers, many tears, great stresses, high hopes, and a huge heart forging forward keeping my vision on what is right and wrong and doing the right without damaging many egos around me.
With grace, according to Baker, “Bakers’ Signs had the stimulation to develop imaginations and integrity of those it comprised. Bakers’ Signs (with the armor of God) miraculously grew with the defiance of being the best and each employee, manager, and I to come to work each day to make this company the best in the industry. I am grateful to Signs of the Times for this award. It is a reflection of me, my work, and my company. What a beautiful journey.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.