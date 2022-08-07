‘2022 Women in Signs Award’ Signs of the Times

Bobbi Jo Betts (Baker), daughter of Ted and Emmy Betts 1976 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, has been awarded the “2022 Women in Signs Award” for industry power players in the United States and Canada.

“The sign industry is a challenge full of opportunities and accomplishments. I have worked in this beautiful industry 42 years and 37 of those years were spent establishing my own niche in the field of commercial signs and lighting,” explained Betts. “When I entered this industry, I was like a diamond in the rough. My potential seemed limitless, and my rules were yet to be established. I was explosively capable of anything at the age of 21. I knew how to work and make the best of my work and Houston Texas had the opportunity. This industry has ignited many opportunities for my mind, body, and spirit. Yes, I am a spirit filled individual. I love life and living it.”

