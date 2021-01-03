Stories that made Grand Business Herald-Review headlines: This series starts with January - May and will continue in upcoming editions
January 5
Local restaurants encourage diners to support United Way
Throughout the months of October and November, local restaurants teamed up with United Way of 1000 Lakes to participate in this year’s Dining United, which helps to raise funds for their annual campaign. Participating restaurants included 17th Street Grill, Bixbys, Brewed Awakenings, Culver’s, Forest Lake Lounge and downstairs steakhouse, Locker Room Bar and Grill, Pickled Loon Saloon, Rapids Brewing Company, Toivo’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, Unwined Up North and Zorbaz on Pokegama Lake. Each restaurant donated a percentage of sales from breakfast, lunch and dinner menu items to United Way and raised over $4,800 to support individuals and families hoping to reach their highest potential in the Itasca Area.
January 12
Rapid Nutrition & Coffee Co. open for business
Rapid Nutrition & Coffee Co. is a locally owned business that was specifically designed and developed for the Grand Rapids community to deliver quality gourmet coffee drinks, 100% wholesome and natural protein shakes/smoothies, and snacks within a modern and comfortable environment. They have wi-fi, USB charging stations throughout, and comfortable lounging areas to meet, chat, or work. They are conveniently located on the Golf Course Rd in Grand Rapids connected to the brand new Anytime Fitness building and also offer a drive-thru for added convenience.
January 19
Sammy’s Pizza and Restaurant doubles capacity with renovations
Sammy’s Pizza and Restaurant in Grand Rapids has completed renovations that have doubled the building’s capacity from 140 to 280 people. The renovation process started two and a half years ago, but official changes to the physical structure of the building began May 2019. Closing the restaurant Nov. 12, Sammy’s Pizza and Restaurant opened again Dec. 9, 2019 with everything completed.
January 26
St. Croix Hospice opens branch in Grand Rapids
St. Croix Hospice will now be available to local residents with the opening of their new branch in Grand Rapids. With a growing need for hospice services in northern and central Minnesota, St.Croix Hospice will assist in filling those gaps. The branch opened Jan. 2020 and is St. Croix Hospice’s ninth location in Grand Rapids and 31st location in the country. Currently, 15% of the state’s population consists of Minnesotans ages 65 and older. Counties in greater Minnesota have an even higher percentage than the Minneapolis-St. Paul and surrounding metro-area counties, according to Minnesota Compass, a Wilder Research project.
February 23
Area students begin internships with local manufacturing businesses
On Feb. 4, 15 senior high school students from Nashwauk-Keewatin, Greenway, and Grand Rapids High Schools began paid, for high school credit, internships with nine local manufacturing businesses in northern Minnesota.
March 8
Brides attend 30th annual Herald Review Bridal Expo
The Grand Rapids Herald Review Bridal Expo was held March 1 at the Timberlake Lodge with 70 brides attending. Alex Cookabove was the winner of the $2,000 Vendor Voucher and chose to apply it equally between Mississippi Sweets and The Wedding Parlour. Brides registered from Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Chisholm, Virgina, Mountain Iron, Eveleth, Bovey, Coleraine, Cohasset, Marble, Deer River, Duluth, Bigfork, Talmoon, Goodland, Baudette, Hill City, Aitkin, Brainerd, Woodbury and Superior, WI.
April 5
IEDC announces Itasca Small Business Relief Fund
Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) is excited to announce a new fund to provide financial relief to small businesses that have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund is designed to maximize cash flow for distressed small businesses and help maintain the vitality of Itasca County communities.
April 12
Operation Round Up® gives more than $47,000 to community programs
Through the contributions of Lake Country Power's participating members, the Operation Round Up® Trust Board recently approved $47,875 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 63 grant applications and distributed funds to 54 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.4 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
April 19
GREDA begins offering Emergency Working Capital for businesses
Looking to support businesses experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city of Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority (GREDA), with an investment from the Blandin Foundation, is allocating $500,000 for such businesses to provide direct, emergency financing.
May 10
Gov. Walz appoints Grand Village director to State Rural Health Advisory Committee
Kyle Hedlund, Executive Director of Grand Village, has been appointed to the Rural Health Advisory Committee (RHAC) by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
The RHAC advises the Minnesota Commissioner of Health and other state agencies on rural health issues. The 15-member statewide committee of legislators, healthcare professionals, educators and consumers was created in 1992 to help provide a systematic approach to rural health issues and to encourage cooperation among rural communities and providers. Hedlund was appointed to a four-year term as the member representing long-term care providers.
Lake Country Power secures two national awards
Lake Country Power recently received recognition in the national 2020 Spotlight on Excellence Awards program, sponsored by the Council of Rural Electric Communicators (CREC) and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).
Lake Country Power received a Gold Award in the “most innovative use of digital communication” category for a video series called, “My job. My co-op. My life.” Greg Schulzetenberg, manager of community relations & marketing, wrote, edited and produced the award-winning videos. The videos can be found by linking to the co-op’s You Tube channel from www.lakecountrypower.coop.
May 17
A hole in downtown
Demolition on the Grand Rapids VFW and Rose (Lakeview Behavioral Health) buildings took place last week leaving a hole in downtown Grand Rapids. Commander of the Grand Rapids VFW Post 1720 Hugh Quinn announced on Facebook this week the VFW will be moving forward with the purchase of Toivo’s Restaurant and Sports Bar as the new location of the VFW. A grand reopening is planned for July 4. Owners Nikki and Amy Miller of Toivo’s Restaurant and Sports Bar also announced their last day of business was May 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.