Area students named to the Summer 2020 Dean's List at the College of St. Scholastica include Allison Burleson, Nashwauk, Nursing - Intended; Mary Chambers, Grand Rapids, Business Management; Mark Dillon, Coleraine, Business Management; Elizabeth Glaser, Cohasset, Psychology; David Haugen, Nashwauk, Business Management; Brenda Kortekaas, Grand Rapids, Business Management; Lydia Schaar , Grand Rapids, Business Management; Tracy Shaw, Grand Rapids, Business Management.
Receiving degrees from North Dakota State University summer 2020 were Tyler Michael Grose , Deer River, BSME, Mechanical Engineering; Marius Marquise Cobb, Nashwauk, BSME, Mechanical Engineering.
Guy Carlson, Grand Rapids, was named to the dean’s list Spring 2020 semester at the University of Maine.
Local students receiving scholarships from the NTC Foundation at Northwest Technical College were Illeana Brown, Bena, freshman, health science broad field, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship and Samuel Decko, Remer, freshman, electrical construction, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship.
Local students earning degrees from Bemidji State University at the conclusion of the Spring 2020 semester include Maggie Vekich, Bovey, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude; Megan Pehrson, Cohasset, bachelor of science; Emily Erickson, Coleraine, master of arts in teaching; Emma McClure, Deer River, bachelor of arts; Brandon Francisco, Effie, bachelor of science; Vickie Nutter, Hill City, bachelor of science; Scott Haugen, Nashwauk, bachelor of science; Kelly Kukkonen, Nashwauk, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude; Brandy Clemmer, Northome, bachelor of science; Jacklyn Pierson, Northome, bachelor of arts; Morgan Morse, Pengilly, bachelor of science; Cortney Dickinson, Remer, bachelor of science; Francesca Latimer, Swan River, bachelor of science; Tatum Klatt, Warba, bachelor of science, Cum Laude.
