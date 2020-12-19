Looking to spread some holiday cheer, Brenda Jensen Picht created a group on Facebook for people to post places to view area Christmas light displays. Since creating the group on Dec. 4, the page has grown to have over 1,200 members.
“It’s all worked out pretty good,” said Picht. “I was surprised at how fast it grew.”
One member of the Facebook group has even created a map that marks all of the locations with holiday light displays. So far the map has been viewed over 1,000 times and includes residential locations and area businesses. Locations range from Cohasset to Grand Rapids to Goodland to Hibbing and everywhere in between.
“She has done an amazing job keeping the group up and posting where everything is in the Grand Rapids Area and surrounding areas,” stated Kerry Larsen with the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. “With all the things in the world this little gesture by Brenda has been so amazing and brought joy to so many people.”
Go to www.facebook.com/groups/675092933201019 or search “Christmas light places in Grand Rapids and surrounding” on Facebook to view the map and for more information.
“I hope everyone has a merry Christmas, just trying to spread the joy,” Brenda added.
