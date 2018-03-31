Itasca County committed to supporting victims rights, names April 8-14 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
Itasca County adopted a resolution on Tuesday, proclaiming the week of April 8-14, 2018 as N… Read more
Grand Rapids saw more than $26.2 million in construction activity last year with more than $20 million of that in commercial construction.
Showing they are in favor, the Cohasset City Council approved the letter of support of the community-led Elementary Facilities Taskforce (EFT) and Activity Facilities Taskforce (AFT) to address the significant space shortage in Grand Rapids and Cohasset Elementary Schools and health and safe…
The Grand Rapids Public Works Department will be plowing snow Saturday starting at 4 a.m. In accordance with the Winter Parking Ordinance, no on street parking will be allowed starting at 4 a.m. Saturday morning until the completion of plowing the street. Once street is plowed cars can park …
MacRostie Art Center (MAC) is pleased to announce its upcoming art events during the month of April. The MacRostie Gallery will be displaying ceramic installations by McKnight Fellowship and Residency awardees in Six McKnight Artists. In the Minnesota Gallery, Natalia Himmirska will present …
At the age of 14, Deer River’s Daniel Benham Jr. decided to give the sport of snowmobile racing a try. His first race was at Quadna Mountain outside of Hill City. After finding continued success it led to competing regularly and eventually, at 16 he began racing in the Pro Lite Class of the …
Okay, here’s the question. When was the last time Easter and “April Fool’s Day” occurred on the same day? Answer: the last time Easter fell on April Fools’ Day was in 1956. Due to the quirks involved in dating Easter against the Gregorian Calendar, the two coincide only intermittently. After…
The Grand Rapids and Bigfork track and field teams competed at the Bemidji Lions Invite Tuesday at Bemidji State University.
Going back to seventh grade, Grand Rapids junior Sadie Peart has played in every varsity girls hockey game for the Grand Rapids/Greenway Lightning.
Book decisions bombard my workday. What do we need? What part of our collection most desperately needs updating? What do the reviews say? Do I agree? Can we afford it? When the books arrive, the decisions don’t stop. The most pressing question is, where to shelve this book? It may seem obvio…
While driving through Grand Rapids last Saturday afternoon, I observed a group of people passionately participating in what has been named the “March for Our Lives.”
Last weekend, marches took place across the country regarding gun violence in the United States and protesting a lack of action to address it. In many cases, these marches were driven by youth involvement. To see so many of our nation’s young people come together to demonstrate peacefully is…
