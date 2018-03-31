Top Story

Plowing to begin Saturday at 4 a.m.

The Grand Rapids Public Works Department will be plowing snow Saturday starting at 4 a.m. In accordance with the Winter Parking Ordinance, no on street parking will be allowed starting at 4 a.m. Saturday morning until the completion of plowing the street. Once street is plowed cars can park …

Benham races his way to the Pro tour

At the age of 14, Deer River’s Daniel Benham Jr. decided to give the sport of snowmobile racing a try. His first race was at Quadna Mountain outside of Hill City. After finding continued success it led to competing regularly and eventually, at 16 he began racing in the Pro Lite Class of the …

Happy Easter and Rebirth!

Okay, here’s the question. When was the last time Easter and “April Fool’s Day” occurred on the same day? Answer: the last time Easter fell on April Fools’ Day was in 1956. Due to the quirks involved in dating Easter against the Gregorian Calendar, the two coincide only intermittently. After…

Caregivers @ your library

  • By Tracy Kampa Children’s Library
Book decisions bombard my workday. What do we need? What part of our collection most desperately needs updating? What do the reviews say? Do I agree? Can we afford it? When the books arrive, the decisions don’t stop. The most pressing question is, where to shelve this book? It may seem obvio…

March for Life?

While driving through Grand Rapids last Saturday afternoon, I observed a group of people passionately participating in what has been named the “March for Our Lives.”

Responsible steps available to curb gun violence

  • By Rep. Rob Ecklund District 3A- International falls
Last weekend, marches took place across the country regarding gun violence in the United States and protesting a lack of action to address it. In many cases, these marches were driven by youth involvement. To see so many of our nation’s young people come together to demonstrate peacefully is…

